“Back to God” 2.0: Reba releases new digital duet version of her single

BMLGReba McEntire is teaming up with Christian artist Lauren Daigle to deliver a new version of her Randy–Houser-penned single “Back to God” Sunday on the 52nd ACM Awards. Earlier in the day, you’ll be able to digitally download the pair’s new take on the track.

“I’m thrilled to have Lauren’s incredible voice add another layer to this song,” Reba says. “It’s been really special to see how people are connecting to the message of ‘Back to God,’ and I’m looking forward to our live performance on the ACM Awards.”

Even though Lauren makes her home in Christian music, it turns out she’s a longtime Reba fan.

“I grew up listing to country music with my dad on the way to school,” she says. “It is such a full circle moment to now be singing… with Reba on the ACM Awards!”

You can find the original version of “Back to God” on Reba’s chart-topping double album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. You can catch her performance Sunday during the ACM Awards, which start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country