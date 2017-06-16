Back to Bama: Sam Hunt to throw a House Party at his alma mater

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCFormer UAB quarterback Sam Hunt will return to his alma mater for a free concert September 1.

The “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker is also bringing along his 15 in a 30 tour mates Maren Morris and Ryan Follese for the party, celebrating the return of the University of Alabama Birmingham’s football program.

Tickets for the Birmingham, Alabama show will be available August 4 at 10 a.m. CT. You can sign up at UAB.edu/HouseParty to find out what you’ll need to do to get yours.

Sam played for the UAB Blazers during the 2006 season.

