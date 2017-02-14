“Back Home Again”: Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge are “Hometown Heroes” in new special

ABC/Image Group LAIn a new CMT special that premieres next month, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge travel back to their hometowns to lend a hand to some of the people and places that helped make them who they are.

In the special, called CMT Hometown Heroes, Darius returns to MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, where his mother worked as a nurse while he was growing up. Stapleton goes back to his high school in Paintsville, Kentucky to help the music program, and Brett visits his alma mater, helping to refurbish Laker Stadium in Paris, Illinois and doing a surprise show in his high school gym.

The one-hour CMT Hometown Heroes special debuts Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

