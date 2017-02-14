Back by popular demand, the stars of Nashville take their music overseas

CMTFor the second summer in a row, the stars of CMT’s Nashville are setting out on an international tour.

Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen and Chris Carmack will play all nine dates in England, Scotland and Ireland, with Sam Palladio joining his castmates for select shows.

The tour kicks off June 9 in Birmingham, England, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

Here’s the itinerary for the trek, which comes on the heels of similar sold-out shows in 2016:

6/9 — Birmingham, England, Barclaycard Arena

6/10, 11 — London, England, Royal Albert Hall

6/13 — Brighton, England, Brighton Dome

6/14 — Nottingham, England, Royal Concert Hall

6/16 — Glasgow, Scotland, The SSE Hydro

6/17 — Manchester, England, Manchester Arena

6/19 — Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

6/20 — Belfast, Ireland, SSE Arena

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country