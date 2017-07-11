“Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay picks her final four

ABC/Craig Sjodin

(LOS ANGELES) — The Bachelorette returned Monday night after a brief hiatus because of the Fourth of July holiday last week — though there were plenty of fireworks on Monday night’s episode.

It surprised absolutely no one that bachelorette Rachel Lindsay picked Brian to go on the first one-on-one date. The two enjoyed the sights of Greece together.

But her one-on-one date with Dean hit a snag. Lindsay could tell Dean was holding back by giggling through their date. “But I need to see more,” she said.

“With hometown [dates] around the corner, I need a husband and I need to know if we can get there,” Lindsay said.

After an awkward moment or two, Dean finally revealed that he was in fact scared to let Lindsay come home with him since he has, what he called, a “dysfunctional” family after his mother died.

But Lindsay wasn’t scared when Dean said his father was a bit “eccentric.” She gave him a rose anyway.

Her next one-on-one date with Peter took them to Glacier 3000, where the two went dog sledding. And although there weren’t any large epiphanies on the date, romantic sparks definitely continued to fly.

Still, Peter put some doubt in Lindsay's mind when he

