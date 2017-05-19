“Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay says she’s engaged

ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) — Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is off the market.

The star of the upcoming season told reporters Thursday she’s engaged, though she could not specify to whom.

However, Lindsay, a Dallas-based lawyer, said that if she had a list of qualities she’d want in a husband, “He would check everything off — check it twice!”

“Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening,” she said. “It’s crazy at times. I feel like I don’t even deserve this. I feel like I’m getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending.”

Lindsay first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and in February, before her elimination was aired, ABC revealed that she would star in the new season of The Bachelorette. Now happily engaged, she’s looking forward to reuniting with her dog, getting back to practicing law — “I actually talked to my boss this morning,” she said — and going public with her relationship.

“It’s hard when you’re so excited about something and you can’t share it with everyone,” she said, “but we make sure that we communicate with each other all the time, and that’s really all …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment