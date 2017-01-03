“Bachelor” Terminates Arnold’s “Apprentice” — Ratings Drop 35% Without Trump

Paul Drinkwater/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — When it came to watching TV on Monday night, viewers apparently said, “Hasta la vista, baby” to Arnold Schwarzenegger and his newly-rebranded Celebrity Apprentice.

The reality show, whose former star had to vacate the post for his new gig as President of the United States, saw its Donald Trump-free debut drop 35% from its Monday night debut in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show went up against the debut of ABC’s The Bachelor, and that’s the show to which viewers gave their roses. The first night of Nick Viall’s latest search for love ended the night as the most-watched show, with 6.6 million viewers, according to the publication.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment