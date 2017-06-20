“Bachelor in Paradise” will resume after investigation reveals “no misconduct”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) –Warner Bros. Television, which had suspended production on Bachelor in Paradise over alleged “misconduct” between two contestants, will resume production after an investigation revealed nothing untoward took place.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, the studio declares, “Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

The statement adds, “The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern.”

Though producers never made public the specifics of the alleged incident, there were reports that on June 4, cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were involved in a hot tub tryst in Mexico while extremely intoxicated. A producer on the set filed a complaint, and shooting was shut down.

Olympios later called herself a “victim,” and said she was obtaining a lawyer to help her get “justice” for the incident, which she said she couldn’t fully remember.

Jackson also lawyered up, claiming his character has been “assassinated.”

The Warner …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment