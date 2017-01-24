“Bachelor” Boost: Fans Rush to Download Chris Lane’s One-on-One Date Serenade

ABC/George Burns“Fix” hitmaker Chris Lane has long been a vocal fan of ABC’s The Bachelor, but now it’s really paying off.

After his performance Monday night on the show, both his current single, “For Her,” and his latest album, Girl Problems, have rocketed to the top of the digital sales charts. Chris serenaded Nick Viall and Danielle L., as they danced along during a one-on-one date in the Bachelor’s Wisconsin hometown.

Chris’s appearance on the show kicks off a busy week for the North Carolina native. Friday, he joins Florida Georgia Line and Dustin Lynch on the next leg of the Dig Your Roots Tour in Tallahassee, Florida.

