Baby, mom and grandpa fight life-threatening illnesses at once

Lucy Eliopulos(CHICAGO) — While undergoing cancer treatments, one mom of three has been coping with two family members fighting for their lives.

Lucy Eliopulos, 37, of Illinois, was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2016, just two months before her newborn son George developed a deadly respiratory infection. Months earlier, her father, Jim Mandros, received news that his brain cancer had returned after 10 years.

“[My dad and I] were at the appointment with Dr. Prabhu — I was pregnant and he kept saying, ‘I don’t want to operate on your father because he has a grand-baby coming,'” Eliopulos told ABC News Friday. “He gave me so much attention and little did we know that three months later, he’d be operating on me.”

Eliopulos said she experienced double vision prior to giving birth, prompting doctors to perform an MRI on Oct. 28 — the day after George was born.

Eliopulos was diagnosed with astrocytoma — a grade III brain tumor. She underwent removal surgery on Nov. 23, and completed chemotherapy and radiation Feb. 14. She is now undergoing maintenance chemo, she said.

While Eliopulos was receiving treatment, her son George, now 5 months old, was admitted to the same hospital for a cold turned bad. …read more

