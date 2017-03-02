Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Talk: Garth to deliver keynote at South by Southwest

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteCMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks has certainly made his mark on stages all around the world — but these days, he’s often speaking instead of singing.

Last week, he gave one of the main addresses at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, and later this month, he’ll deliver one of the Keynotes at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Garth will share the platform Friday, March 17, in a conversation with Amazon Music Vice President Steve Boom. Amazon both sponsors Garth’s tour and exclusively streams his music.

The “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” superstar is part of a diverse lineup at SXSW 2017. It includes everyone from Empire creator Lee Daniels to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to Game of Thrones actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

