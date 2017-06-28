“Baby Driver” opens Wednesday; star Ansel Elgort promises “the most exciting action movie you will ever see”

©2017 TriStar Pictures, Inc. and MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — The R-rated comedy-thriller Baby Driver hopes to get a leg up on this week’s competition at the box office with a Wednesday debut, and star Ansel Elgort promises a lot of excitement.

Elgort, who starred in the Divergent moves, as well as The Fault in Our Stars, plays a young getaway driver who tries to ditch his shady past after meeting the woman of his dreams, played by Lily James. His plans are complicated by a crime boss, portrayed by Kevin Spacey, who coerces him to take part in a heist that’s destined to fail.

Elgort tells ABC News that it’s, “the most exciting action movie you will ever see, I promise you.”

Elgort’s character, Baby, suffers from tinnitus, which he contracted as a result of a childhood car accident that also killed his parents. To block out the noise, he listens to his personal music soundtrack, which includes a diverse list of of artists, like Lionel Richie, Barry White and Queen. Elgort told ABC where Baby finds the music.

“The way he gets his music is because he steals iPods because he steals cars, and when you steal …read more

