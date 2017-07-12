Baby Charlie Gard’s medical condition: What you need to know

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The ongoing story of Charlie Gard –- a baby born in London with a rare genetic disorder known as Mitochondrial Depletion Syndrome -– has gained international attention, with such prominent figures as Pope Francis and President Donald Trump commenting on his family’s ordeal.

Charlie, born on August 4, 2016, has been on life support for several months at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. As his condition continues to deteriorate, his parents are battling with the European courts over how to move forward with his care.

Last week, New York Presbyterian/Columbia Medical University Hospital offered to administer experimental treatment therapy to Gard as long as the British government approves a safe medical transfer to the United States. Thus far, the courts have denied the transfer, but Charlie’s parents have continued their battle with the legal system.

Meanwhile, Charlie’s incredibly rare form of mitochondrial disease has generated global attention. Here are some of the common questions about Mitochondrial Depletion syndrome.

What is Mitochondrial Depletion Syndrome (MDS)?

MDS is one of a suite of rare disorders that affect the mitochondria –- often described as the tiny powerhouses of the cell. Certain genes ensure that these mitochondria are healthy and produce the energy …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health