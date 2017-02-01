Baby Boy…and Girl? Beyoncé Announces She’s Pregnant with Twins

Duane Prokop/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Congratulations seem to be in order for Beyoncé: she’s apparently pregnant with twins.

The Grammy-winning superstar posted a new picture on her Instagram account showing her holding her bare tummy, and she clearly has a baby bump. She’s wearing a burgundy bra, blue silky panties and a green veil, and she’s posing in front of an elaborate floral arrangement.

In the caption, Bey writes, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Bey and hubby Jay Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

