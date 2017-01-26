Avian Flu Outbreaks Raise Concerns About Possible Pandemic

frank600/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An avian flu outbreak in the U.K. is just the latest to erupt across the globe, worrying health experts about the possibility that the virus could become more widespread.

On Thursday, U.K. officials confirmed a fifth area in the country has been hit with the H5N8 strain of the avian flu since December. The strain has been spread from wild birds to farmed poultry, but has yet to affect humans, according to the U.K. Department of the Environment.

There have been more than 40 countries reporting outbreaks of different strains of the avian flu since last November, according to World Health Organization officials.

With the new avian flu outbreaks popping up in recent months, health experts have been increasingly concerned that one or more of the various strains of avian flu could mutate, increasing the risk of a dangerous new flu that could spread quickly across the globe. Normally the virus spreads among birds, often transmitted long distances by wild birds that migrate. In rare cases people in close contact to the birds become ill and the virus rarely spreads from person to person.

