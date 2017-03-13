Author who penned dating profile for husband has died

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Encouraging your partner to seek love after you die can be a difficult subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column was also a reminder of just how heartwarming it can be.

Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who died Monday from ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal. She was 51.

In her “Modern Love” essay titled “You may want to marry my husband,” Rosenthal simultaneously shared that she believed it was OK for her husband to find love after her death, while listing all of his lovable qualities for a future mate.

Rosenthal noted that she wrote the column in hopes “that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”

ABC News had reached out to Rosenthal on March 3 but she declined to comment.

Harvey Max Chochinov, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, told ABC News earlier this month that although a request like this was “meant to give comfort, it also forces people to really think and wrap their minds around the reality of this person no longer being in their lives.”

