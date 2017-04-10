Author shares tips to fight rising health care costs

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As the political debate over healthcare continues to rage in Congress, one thing many Americans can agree on is that the cost of healthcare in the U.S. has become too high.

Elisabeth Rosenthal, a doctor and former New York Times reporter who wrote the book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take it Back, gave tips in an interview with ABC News on how to protect yourself from being hit with exorbitantly high medical bills or how to fight back when that does happen.

Her new book examines where things went wrong and how patients can take back their rights within the healthcare system.

Wanda Wickizer, 51, from Virginia, told ABC News that following the death of her husband she lost her health insurance. Wickizer, who considers herself to be a normally healthy person, was working part time and raising two children, and felt she could not afford health insurance, so she went without it.

On Christmas Day in 2013, Wickizer ended up in the emergency room after suffering a series of debilitating headaches and vomiting. She later found out that a blood vessel in her brain burst, and the treatment required 15 days in …read more

