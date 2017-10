Bestselling author Jason Reynolds is out with a new young adults book, “Long Way Down.” Reynolds sits down with Gayle King in the “CBS This Morning” Toyota Green Room to discuss why he did not read his first novel from cover to cover until he was 17 years old and what it means to write in a natural voice. He also receives a FaceTime call from Queen Latifah, whose work he said was an inspiration to him. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment