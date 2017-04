Author calls for women to prioritize mothering for the first three years after giving birth

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The author of a new book that has already courted controversy for calling on women to prioritize mothering for the first three years after giving birth instead of returning to the workplace spoke out Tuesday on ABC News’ Good Morning America, saying she wrote the book because she felt as a society, we “devalued mothering.”

Erica Komisar, who penned the book Being There: Why Prioritizing Motherhood in the First Three Years Matters, links a recent increase in mental illness and developmental disorders in children with an increasing cultural devaluation of mothering.

She said in an blog post for Book Culture that she made these observations during her 27 years in private practice as a parenting coach and psychoanalyst. Komisar cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that antidepressant use in the U.S. has increased nearly 400 percent between the periods of 1988 through 1994 and 2005 through 2008, which offers some correlative — though not causative — support for her ideas.

Some skeptics have pointed out, however, that for many women, staying home is not an option, especially as the U.S. remains the only industrialized nation in the world that does not offer paid …read more

