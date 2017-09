Ann Patchett doesn’t just write books, like her latest bestseller, “Commonwealth”; she sells them, at Parnassus Books in Nashville, her very own bookstore. As you might expect from a novelist, there’s a good story behind Parnassus Books, and it’s one that’s bigger than just one brick-and-mortar retailer. Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” reports. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment