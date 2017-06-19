“Atlanta,” “This Is Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” lead the way for this year’s TCA nominations

From “Atlanta,” (L-R) Brian Tyree Henry, Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz – Courtesy Robin Lori for FX Networks(LOS ANGELES) — Leading the pack of this year’s Television Critics Association nominees is Donald Glover’s Golden Globe winning comedy, Atlanta, NBC’s hit drama This Is Us and Hulu’s dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, all earning four nominations each.

Those three shows, plus Big Little Lies, The Leftovers and Stranger Things, will compete for Program of the Year at this year’s awards.

Glover, who won his first Golden Globe earlier this year for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy, is also nominated for a TCA in the Individual Achievement in Comedy category.

He faces off against Insecure creator-actor Issa Rae, Aziz Ansari, Kristin Bell, Julia Louis-Drefyus and Fleabag breakout star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the prestigious award.

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown is the only male actor nominated among a handful of female stars, including Nicole Kidman, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, in the Individual Achievement in Drama category.

Sarandon and Lange both earned nods for their roles as late Hollywood actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, respectively, in Ryan Murphy’s FX docudrama, Feud: Bette and Joan.

ABC’s black-ish is …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment