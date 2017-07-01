Athlon Picks Dormady and Warrior as “Wild Card Players”

The Vols have some obvious budding stars on their roster heading into the 2017 season. Players like linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. or receiver Jauan Jennings will be headliners for Tennessee this year. But who are some players not currently in the spotlight who could surprise some people?

Athlon Sports listed off “wild card” players for all 14 SEC teams in a recent article. To them, a wild card player is someone who isn’t projected to be a first-round pick or an All-SEC performer right now. These players are, according to Athlon, “those who fly slightly under the radar.”

“Sure, they may eventually be NFL-bound, too,” Athlon writes, “but not everyone is a five-star recruit, or a guy coming off an All-American season.”

Athlon chose a player on offense and defense for each SEC team, and their choices for the Vols were junior quarterback Quinten Dormady and sophomore safety Nigel Warrior.

Dormady is in the middle of a battle for the starting quarterback role for Tennessee with redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano and may not even be the starter come fall. But that didn’t stop Athlon from picking him.

“Dormady had a terrific spring game, completing all 10 of his pass attempts for 120 …read more

