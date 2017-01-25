At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak in Washington State

iStock/Thinkstock(SPOKANE, Wash.) — Health officials in Washington State are fighting an outbreak of mumps that has infected 80 people in Spokane, according to the local health department.

The outbreak has been ongoing since the end of last year, when two people were reportedly infected with the disease. Of the 80 infections reported, 50 were among those who had been vaccinated for mumps, five in unvaccinated people and 25 in people whose vaccination status was not clear, the Spokane Regional Health District reported yesterday.

The health department said they expect to see more cases from the outbreak.

Mumps can cause swelling of the salivary glands resulting in enlarged cheeks and jaws. Additionally it can cause fever, headache and tiredness. In rare cases it can lead to meningitis, swelling of the brain and deafness. It can also cause death.

“Mumps outbreaks can occur any time of year. A major factor contributing to outbreaks is being in a crowded environment, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team, or living in a dormitory with a person who has mumps,” officials from the Spokane Regional Health District said on Facebook on Monday. “Also, certain behaviors that result in exchanging saliva, such as kissing or …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health