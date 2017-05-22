At least 19 dead, 50 injured after incident at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England

Image Group LA/ABCAt least 19 people are dead and about 50 others injured after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Police said the situation “is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

A rep for Ariana tells ABC News that Ariana is OK and that they are investigating what happened.

In a statement, Manchester Arena confirmed that there had been an incident but said it occurred outside the venue. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims,” it tweeted.

Concertgoer Josh Elliot tells the BBC, “Basically, she finished her last song. ‘Dangerous Woman,’ and the house lights came up and everyone started to walk out, and we heard like, a really like big bang – there was only one bang, people are saying there was two, we only heard one.” He added, “It was just, it was absolutely hectic, it was.. unreal – it was like, it was something out of a film, everyone was just charging towards… the doors.”

Abby Barker, who was at the concert, tells ABC News, "Ariana

