At Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ joint memorial service, “Singin’ in the Rain” and an R2-D2 replica

Fans of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, were able to pay their final respects at a public memorial held Saturday.

Fisher died on December 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, her mother suffered a stroke and died.

The mother and daughter were honored at a ceremony inside the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles that was organized by Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher.

Inside the hall was memorabilia of the pair’s careers, including a replica of R2-D2, a nod to Fisher’s role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

There was also a costume from Singin’ in the Rain, the classic 1952 film in which Reynolds portrayed Kathy Selden.

Speaking to thousands of fans who attended the event, which was also live-streamed, Todd Fisher reflected on conversations with his mother right after his sister passed away.

“When Carrie died, my mother decided to change her plans a bit,” he began. “My mother always said to me, ‘I never want to go to my daughter’s funeral service. I would like to be buried with Carrie.'”