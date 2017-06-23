At British appearance, Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating president

ABC/Randy Holmes

(SOMERSET, ENGLAND) — Johnny Depp was on hand at England’s Glastonbury Festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, on Thursday, when he decided to talk American politics during an audience question-and-answer session.

“I think he needs help,” the actor said of Donald Trump, reported The Telegraph. “There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

Then Depp himself went to a dark place. In a video of the event posted to NME’s YouTube channel, Depp can be seen saying, “This gonna be in the press and it’s gonna be horrible, but I like that you are all a part of it — when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

After naming Trump specifically drew boos from the audience, Depp stepped back, a little. “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor,” Depp said. “I lie for a living. However it’s been a while. Maybe it’s about time.”

It seems Depp was referencing actor John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The actor is just the latest celebrity to level violent rhetoric against the president; it comes just weeks after comedienne Kathy Griffin made headlines for a …read more

