Asthma Diagnosis Later Reversed in About 1 in 3 Adults, Study Finds

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Although asthma is considered a chronic disease, doctors have been puzzled by its often changing nature that can makes prescribing medicine, or stopping them, tricky.

A study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that about one-third of adults tested for the study, who had been diagnosed with asthma in the previous five years, showed no evidence of the condition during later follow-up examinations and testing.

“We see a lot of people who were told they have asthma and we can’t confirm it,” Dr. Richard Lockey, the director of Allergy and Immunology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, told ABC News.

The reverse can also be true, he said; a person can test negative for asthma after the most sophisticated tests and still exhibit symptoms two years later.

He said the variation in the disease makes him wary to declare someone asthma-free if they have had symptoms in the past and were diagnosed.

“It’s a very, very complicated disease,” Lockey said.

This study in part aimed to limit exposure to asthma medications for adults who many no longer need it. The 613 participants were given multiple tests and

