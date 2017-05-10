“Asphalt Cowboy” Jason Aldean rides into the Hall of Fame

ABC/Paula Lobo“Asphalt Cowboy” is now more than just a song on Jason Aldean‘s self-titled debut album from 2005: It’s the title of his upcoming exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy” will open May 26 and run through November 5, and it promises plenty of rare memorabilia from the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Items in the exhibit trace Jason’s life from his childhood rocking horse to his first guitar, given to him by his father. Continuing on, it offers a glimpse of his high school band, the Young Guns, and features a poster commemorating one of his first big milestones: opening for fellow Georgia native Trisha Yearwood in the late nineties.

“To look around the space and see my personal heroes and artists who helped shape country music is a surreal feeling,” Jason says of the Hall of Fame. “To be a part of a legacy like this really is a dream come true.”

The “They Don’t Know” hitmaker is also continuing his legacy in other ways. Just this week, he announced he and his wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first baby together.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country