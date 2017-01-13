Ashton Kutcher “So Proud” of Former Co-Star Natalie Portman for Speaking Out on Gender Pay Gap

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — In an interview with in Marie Claire UK, Natalie Portman revealed she earned three times less than Ashton Kutcher did on their bomb of a romantic comedy called No Strings Attached.

Now Kutcher is speaking out — but he’s applauding the Oscar winner.

In a tweet linking to the article, Kutcher said he is, “so proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!”

“I wasn’t as pi**** as I should have been,” said the 35-year-old Jackie star to the magazine about the salary difference. “I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

“We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities,” Portman said. “We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

She and Kutcher join a host of other stars, including fellow Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence, Patricia Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bradley Cooper, who have spoken out about the wage gap in Hollywood.

