Ashton Kutcher blows a kiss to Sen. John McCain at Senate hearing

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Actor Ashton Kutcher and Arizona Sen. John McCain shared a playful moment at the beginning of a Senate hearing on Wednesday when McCain teased Kutcher about his appearance.

McCain joked, “Ashton you’re better looking in the movies,” which led Kutcher to blow McCain an air kiss before he continued his remarks.

The lighthearted moment kicked off a hearing on the serious issue of modern day slavery and sex trafficking. Kutcher was asked to testify because of his position as the chairman and co-founder of Thorn, a company that builds software to fight human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

“This is about the time when I start talking about politics that the Internet trolls tell me to go back to my day job,” Kutcher quipped as he introduced his work with Thorn.

But he also said the issue of protecting children touches him personally as a father.

“My other day job is that of a father of two, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old,” he said. “And as part of that job that I take very seriously, I believe that it is my effort to pursue their right to pursue happiness and to ensure society and government defends it as well.”

Kutcher …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment