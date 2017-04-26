Artificial ‘biobag’ womb for extremely premature newborns in testing

Ondrooo/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Infants born extremely prematurely face a host of health issues from underdeveloped lungs that can cause chronic lung damage to fragile blood vessels that can cause bleeding in the brain.

For decades, doctors in the neonatal intensive care unit have done their best to mimic the complex environment of the womb as they work to keep these tiny infants alive.

This week, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia revealed a new device that could help save the lives of the smallest patients, in a study published in Nature Communications. The device acts as an artificial womb using a “biobag” to mimic the natural uterus that allows a fetus to develop.

“These infants have an urgent need for a bridge between the mother’s womb and the outside world,” Dr. Alan W. Flake, a fetal surgeon and director of the Center for Fetal Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) said in a statement released yesterday.

“If we can develop an extra-uterine system to support growth and organ maturation for only a few weeks,” he added, “we can dramatically improve outcomes for extremely premature babies.”

Currently, the device is in the animal testing phase of development and more work will need to be

