Art Garfunkel on new memoir, discovering his voice

As half of Simon & Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel dominated the pop charts, scoring hits like “Cecilia” and No. 1 records “Bookends” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” After the duo split in 1970, Garfunkel moved onto a successful solo career. He and Paul Simon were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and later received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Garfunkel joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new memoir, “What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man.” …read more

