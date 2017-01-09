Arrests Reportedly Made in Kim Kardashian West Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West in Paris during Fashion Week 2016; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images(PARIS) — There are reports out of Paris this morning that there have been multiple arrests made in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian West last October.

Some 16 people were reportedly arrested in raids carried out early Monday morning. All 16 were involved in the Kardashian West robbery in some way, according to prosecutors.

At last word, the suspects will be detained for 96 hours.

Kim Kardashian West, 35, was visiting Paris for Fashion Week when she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room October 2 of close to $10 million in jewelry by five men who reportedly were masquerading as police.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment