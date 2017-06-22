Ariel Winter trashes tabloid for claiming she bankrolls her boyfriend

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ariel Winter is not giving her new boyfriend a free ride and she took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to shoot down the rumor.

The Modern Family star was responding to a story in Star magazine claiming that she gives her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, an allowance.

Winter, 19, opened by calling the tabloid “trash,” adding, “Seriously, how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about?”

“I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person,” she continued. “I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered.”

“He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me or himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life,” she insists. “I HATE fake news, but I guess that’s what our world has come to. Get your s*** straight. I don’t support anyone, and I don’t need anyone to support me.”

Finally, she writes, “He’s got a full career (including something huge that’s new) and works hard for it. He’s not just someone’s boyfriend,” Winter concluded. “So if you don’t know us, don’t …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment