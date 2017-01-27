Are Vols Recruiting at a Championship Level?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

(Note: All recruiting rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings)

Winning championships is the goal for the Tennessee Volunteers football team. And one of the main ways to accomplish that is by consistently recruiting at a high level and getting that talent to live up to its billing on the field.

So far, Butch Jones and his various staff members have been able to recruit several highly-rated players to Tennessee since taking over in December of 2012. But how do the Vols’ recruiting classes compare to those who have won and competed for championships over the last few seasons? Are the Vols stacking up to the competition or coming up short?

In order to figure that out, I compiled data on each of the last four national champions and the teams that made the College Football Playoff. I tallied the recruiting rankings of the four recruiting cycles prior to that team winning the championship or making the playoff because that would give an accurate gauge of the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors that comprised those rosters. Once I had those numbers, I averaged them all together to figure out what the mean ranking was for each team for the four …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider