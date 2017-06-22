Are Vols More Experienced Than Expected?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Much of the talk this offseason about Tennessee’s upcoming 2017 squad has been about the relative inexperience the team has. Gone are multi-year starters and contributors such as Josh Dobbs, Derek Barnett, Alvin Kamara, Cam Sutton, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Josh Malone, Corey Vereen, Malik Foreman, LaTroy Lewis, and others. Now new starters must emerge.

Data compiled by statistician and analyst Phil Steele so far this offseason has proven the Vols are going to be replacing almost all of their offensive skill position players but do have a solid amount of experience returning on the defensive side of the ball from last year. Overall, that would appear to make the 2017 Vols a mixed bag of experience and youth, somewhere in the middle of the pack when it comes to having a truly experienced roster.

But Steele’s latest findings seem to think differently.

According to Steele’s “two deep class breakdown,” the Vols may be more experienced than expected. Steele broke down each FBS team’s depth chart and listed how many starters and backups each team had by class.

“To formulate a point system,” Steele writes, “I awarded 3 points for every senior starter (2.5 …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider