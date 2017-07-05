Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost back on?

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Scarlett Johansson seems to be starring in her own version of The Bachelorette in the wake of her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac.

After being spotted with Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost — first kissing at the show’s season finale after-party in May, and then again in New York City a few weeks later — the Rough Nightstar was seen holding hands with her lawyer, Kevin Yorn, at an eatery on the city’s Upper East Side, prompting talk that they may be an item.

Now, a source tells the New York Post that Scarlett, 32, and Jost, 35, were spotted in New York’s Hamptons on Friday, “looking cozy on a love seat.”

“They seemed very into each other,” adds the eyewitness.

Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac in March after nearly three years of marriage. They have a two-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy. It’s Johansson’s second marriage; she was wed to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment