Antonio Banderas confirms he suffered a heart attack

WireImage/Juan Naharro Gimenez(LOS ANGELES) — Antonio Banderas confirmed on Sunday that he is OK after suffering a heart attack while reportedly exercising back in January.

E! Online reports that the Legend of Zorro actor told Spanish media on Sunday that he “suffered a heart attack on January 26,” but that it “wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

A rep for Banderas told People magazine at the time that the 56-year-old actor “was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising. However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Banderas tweeted a picture of him and his girlfriend Nicole Kempel on January 30 captioned, “Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos.”

