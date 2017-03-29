Anthony Anderson says we’ll be “pleasantly surprised” by Chris Brown on tonight’s black-ish

GMA After Hours(NEW YORK) — Anthony Anderson is well aware of the controversy surrounding tonight’s black-ish episode, which guest-stars troubled R&B singer Chris Brown. While Anderson says it wasn’t his decision to have Brown appear, he’s fine with it.

“I’ve known Chris Brown personally since he was fourteen years old and I had no idea that he was coming onto our show,” Anderson tells ABC Radio. He explains that it was an encounter between black-ish co-creator Kenya Barris and Brown that led to his appearance.

“Kenya was out one day having dinner and Chris was at the same restaurant and knew who Kenya was…,” says Anderson. “He walked over and said, “Hey man, I love your show. I just wanted to let you know that I want to be on it. Can we make that happen?”

“And the next thing I know, this episode was written and they were like, ‘Yo man…we got Chris Brown to do it!'” And I was like, ‘That’s great.'”

On tonight’s episode, Brown plays Rich Youngsta, a popular rapper who collaborates with Anderson’s character on an ad campaign that some find offensive. Anderson says Brown got the role because he fit the part.

“Our show is written as it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment