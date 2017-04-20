Anne Hathaway: “I disliked myself so intensely” growing up

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Anne Hathaway has it all: a happy marriage, a new baby, an Oscar. But the home life she now describes as “beautiful” was something she never thought was possible because she once lived with a “pungent unhappiness.”

The 34-year-old Oscar winner and star of the new film Colossal spoke candidly about life with her husband, Adam Shulman, and their son, Jonathan, on ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers.”

“I feel really lucky — I get to do what I love,” she told Travers. “I’m with the right guy and we make each other happy and we treat each other well.”

“And we were given the most beautiful gift of our son,” she said of Jonathan, who was born in 2016.

But Hathaway said her life wasn’t always so joyful. When she was growing up, “it just seemed like it could never happen to me. I had just too many issues.”

“I disliked myself so intensely,” she continued. “I didn’t know how to love myself. I didn’t know how to love anybody.”

The Les Misérables star added that part of her unhappiness stemmed from her inability to let people in. But she used acting and being on stage to help her feel comfortable.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment