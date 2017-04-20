Anna Faris live-Tweets her day leading to the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premiere

Walt Disney Studios Publicity – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Anna Faris and hubby Chris Pratt are always posting photos of each other on social media — but yesterday Faris took it to a whole new hilarious level.

As the couple was getting ready to attend the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which Pratt plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord, his Mom star wife decided to live-tweet her day.

Complete with time stamps, the actress offered her followers an inside look at what it takes to get ready for a premiere in the Pratt/Faris home, and it’s not always as glamorous as one might think: everything from the Faris procrastinating over taking a shower, to a sweaty Pratt snapped without his knowledge as he returned from yoga, to a mani-pedi — “a little Hollywood gross,” she commented — an outdoor tinkle taken by their son Jack, to the final ride to the movie’s purple carpet.

“5:40 p.m.” Anna captioned a snap of the two of them looking red carpet ready: “We’re running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously.”

