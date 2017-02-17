Animal-loving friends come together to save sick cat

Leave No Paws Behind(NEW YORK) — What would have been a routine visit to her local animal shelter turned into an emotional experience for Elaine Seamans.

A stray cat that had recently been brought to the shelter stopped Seamans in her tracks as she walked past his cage.

“I saw about four dogs who needed help, and then I saw him,” Seamans, who runs the At-Choo Foundation, a nonprofit that provides dogs with medical care, told ABC News. “We don’t normally help cats but there’s no way I could walk past him.”

The emaciated cat somehow managed to muster a “meow” and turn toward Seamans.

“He reached out and so I picked him up,” she said. “He was so thin and he was so weak and he just put his little head on my shoulder.”

What Seamans didn’t know at the time was that the cat was suffering from a highly contagious sarcoptic mange, a condition that requires handlers to wear protective gloves. She said she doesn’t regret the risk she took that day.

“There was no way I could leave him here to not get help,” Seamans said.

Seamans knew the cat, named Valentino, was in bad shape. She texted her friend Toby Wisneski, CEO of …read more

