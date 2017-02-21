Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt divorce is ‘a very difficult time’

Angelina Jolie during a press conference in Cambodia for her new film “First They Killed My Father”; TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Angelina Jolie has kept a low profile the past several months, in the wake of her split from husband Brad Pitt. But Saturday, she made a public appearance in Cambodia for the world premiere of her latest Netflix film, First They Killed My Father. And during an interview with ABC News partners the BBC, the 41-year-old actress and filmmaker also discussed her highly-publicized divorce.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say that it was a very difficult time,” said Jolie. “And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Jolie noted that she’s coping with the divorce by focusing on her children, explaining, “We are and forever will be a family,” adding that she’s “finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

As for the future, Jolie says, “In five years’ time, I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting …read more

