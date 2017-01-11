Andrew Garfield Says Ryan Reynolds “Very Keen” on Golden Globes Kiss

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK)– On Good Morning America Wednesday, Silence star Andrew Garfield talked about one of the biggest viral moments from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards: when he full-on smooched Ryan Reynolds after Reynolds lost the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy category to Ryan Gosling.

The inside joke was caught by a camera panning to catch the La La Land star’s walk to the podium. Garfield explained the moment to GMA‘s Michael Strahan.

“To Ryan Reynolds, I said, ‘If you win, I think we should kiss before you go up there.’ He was very kind of keen on the idea, as I knew he would be,” Garfield smiled.

“And then when he didn’t win, I was disappointed for him, and mostly disappointed that our plan couldn’t come to fruition. And then I said, ‘We could [still kiss]– whether you win or lose — we can still just enjoy the moment.'”

He added sardonically, “It was just my way of showing my appreciation for him, and y’know, saying, ‘You’re enough, no matter if you win or lose.'”

Adding another layer to the smooch is the fact that Garfield used to play Spider-Man onscreen. In the comics, Deadpool –played onscreen by Reynolds– has a crush on Spider-Man.

