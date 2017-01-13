Andrew Garfield Says He’s Emma Stone’s ‘Biggest Fan’

Getty Images Entertainment(NEW YORK) — When Andrew Garfield gave his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone a standing ovation at the Golden Globes after she won the best actress award for La La Land, it became one of the night’s most talked about moments.

Now, the 33-year-old English actor is opening up about that moment.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” he told Vanity Fair‘s “Little Gold Men” podcast. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

In fact, Garfield counts Stone among his closest friends, who, he said, keep him grounded in Hollywood. Many of those friends were with him Sunday night at the Globes.

"I was overwhelmed that I had such sincere, authentic Hollywood friends," he said about the way he felt during the Globes telecast. "Which I don't think is a common occurrence. I had about seven or eight real, true

