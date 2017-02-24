‘And the winner is…!’ The Oscars air on ABC Sunday night

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, beginning 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network’s red carpet coverage gets under way at 7 p.m. ET.

If last month’s Golden Globe Awards are any indication, politics will take center stage at Sunday’s Oscars show, and for his part Kimmel tells ABC News you can can expect to hear President Donald Trump’s name several times.

“I’m sure it will come up repeatedly throughout the show, and I’m guessing that the President won’t be the most popular guy,” he says. “I’d really love to just bring him on stage, that would be the best surprise for everyone.”

There are nine nominees for best picture this year, with the modern-day musical La La Land being the odds-on favorite. It’s the leading nominee with a record-tying 14 nods. Director Damien Chazelle is favored to walk off with best director and its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, are also a frontrunners for best actor and actress. However, Gosling faces stiff competition from Denzel Washington, who stars in another best picture contender, Fences.

