And the Mystery Man Is… Jason Aldean

ABC/Paula LoboIt turns out Jason Aldean is the subject of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s first big reveal of 2017. An exhibit featuring the ACM Entertainer of the Year will open May 26 and run through November 5, 2017.

All this week, the Hall is revealing its major projects of 2017 on social media. Each night at 10 p.m. ET, the CMHOF will share a blurred image of a mystery musician, encouraging fans to participate by guessing who it is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. They’ll unveil the identity and reveal more details about the exhibit the following day.

