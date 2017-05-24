And the “Dancing with the Stars 24” winner is… Rashad Jennings!

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — NFL running back Rashad Jennings won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy Tuesday night in the season 24 finale of Dancing with the Stars.

In the two and a half hour star-studded show, three finalists squared off in the last round of the competition: Jennings and his partner Emma Slater; two-time World Series champion David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold; and Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei with her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

The night kicked off with a rousing opening number, featuring a reunion of all 12 of this season’s couples, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough along with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Everyone from Charo and Mr. T to Heather Morris, Simone Biles and Bonner Bolton made an appearance on the stage, dancing and reminiscing about the season.

It was a spirited evening punctuated with performances from Hailee Steinfeld, TLC, OneRepublic and Lady Antebellum, as well as a preview of ABC’s new adaptation of the global pop-culture phenomenon Dirty Dancing, featuring Nicole Scherzinger and Colt Prattes dancing to “Do You Love Me.”

After all the pomp and circumstance and glitz and glamour, the show got down to brass tacks when the finalists …read more

