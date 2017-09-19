Analyzing the Vols’ 2018 Football Schedule

(image via UT Athletics)

Tennessee released their 2018 football schedule on Tuesday, and it’s never too early to get in some analysis of the schedule.

The Vols’ schedule for the 2017 season has been viewed as one of the easier ones Tennessee has had in quite some time because of how the games are spread out. Tennessee played an FCS opponent before taking on Florida, plays a bad UMass squad before playing Georgia, has a bye week after that game and before taking on South Carolina, and plays Southern Miss after a stretch of South Carolina, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Tennessee’s 2018 schedule, however, has another tough stretch of games all in succession just like their 2016 schedule did.

For the second straight year, the Vols will open up their season playing a neutral site game against a Power Five opponent. Tennessee begins their 2018 season playing West Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina. It marks the fourth year in a row the Vols will play a neutral site game.

After two more non-conference games against ETSU and UTEP, the Vols begin their rough stretch. Tennessee hosts Florida, visits Georgia, has their bye week, visits Auburn, hosts Alabama, then travels to South Carolina.

Granted, the Vols have a …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider