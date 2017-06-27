Analyst Says Butch Jones Will Be Next SEC Head Coach Fired

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin

Butch Jones has already been tabbed as a potential coaching casualty before the end of the 2017 season by one college football analyst. Now another national media member is saying Jones may not be Tennessee’s head coach before this upcoming season is even over.

Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports stated Butch Jones could be one of a handful of coaches who are fired before the month of November in a “bold prediction” piece a week and a half ago. Fast forward to now, and a prominent SEC analyst is saying almost the exact same thing.

Barrett Sallee, an SEC football analyst and host of a college football podcast and an Sirius XM sports show, said in a recent podcast that he believes Butch Jones will be the first SEC head coach to be fired this season. And it could very well happen before the season is even over.

“When it comes to Tennessee, it’s going to be hard to justify getting smoked by your rivals,” Sallee said in his podcast. “And I think Tennessee is going to get smoked by pretty much all of its biggest rivals this year.”

Source:: Rocky Top Insider